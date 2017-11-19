2017 C2-8 All-District Football Team

OFFENSE
OL – Bryan McGahan, 12, Hershey
OL – Tripp Nicholson, 12, Hershey
OL – Jayden Brosius, 12, St. Pat’s
OL – Logan Coalson, 12, Bridgeport
OL – Chad McPeak, 12, Valentine
QB – Jordan Kelber, 12, Valentine
RB – Easton Clark, 12, Hershey
RB – Wyatt Hitchcock, 12, Valentine
RB – James Schroll, 12, St. Pat’s
WR – Tyler Johnson, 12, Hershey
WR – Dylan Lurz, 12, Valentine
WR – Brayden Fowler, 11, Valentine
ATH – Zane Anthony, 11, Kimball
K/P – Ben Vyzourek, 11, St. Pat’s
DEFENSE
DL – Curtis Freeze, 12, Bridgeport
DL – Kooper Reece, 12, Valentine
DL – Karsen Hunter, 11, Bayard
DL – Josh Bachelor, 12, Valentine
DL – Steven Tobacco, 11, Bayard
LB – DJ Stephen, 12, Valentine
LB – Lane McGinley, 12, Valentine
LB – Marce Vasquez, 12, Bridgeport
LB – Charles Aufdenkamp, 10, St. Pat’s
DB – Gary White III, 12, St. Pat’s
DB – Mitch McKibbin, 12, Bayard
DB – McKade Smith, 12, Hershey
ATH – Kyle Kildow, 12, Bridgeport
HONORABLE MENTION
Bryce Burry, Bayard
Payton Oliverius, Bayard
Kaleb Lussetto, 11, Bridgeport
Charles Lang, 11, Bridgeport
Isaac Margritz, 11, Hershey
Caje Narranjo, 11, Hershey
Corey Travis, 11, Kimball
Paycen Harroun, 12, Kimball
Tyler Heiss, 12, St. Pat’s
Aiden Skillstad, 12, St. Pat’s
Eric Haase, 11, Valentine
Devon Osnes, 11, Valentine
