Bellevue woman found dead in home; boyfriend arrested

BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a 51-year-old Bellevue woman may have lain dead in her home for a week before family members found her.

Family members found Beverly Diane Bauermeister dead on her living room floor Thursday evening. Police say her body showed signs of significant trauma.

Later that night, police found Bauermeister’s 56-year-old live-in boyfriend, Alan Stack, in her car and arrested him. He has been charged with second-degree murder.

No attorney for Stack is listed in online court records. He remained jailed Saturday and could not be reached for comment.

Court records show that in 2010, Bauermeister applied for a protection order against Stack, saying he had beaten her.

Stack’s initial court appearance in the case is set for Monday.