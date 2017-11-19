GOP’s Sasse likes tax bill, but won’t call it key to 2018

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse says Republican leaders are overstating how much passing tax-cut legislation can protect their party in next year’s elections.

The Nebraska Republican, who addressed an evangelical conservative group Saturday night, told reporters after his speech that he likes the tax bill moving in the Senate.

Republicans, who control the House and the Senate, have failed so far this year to pass top agenda items, chiefly the long-promised dismantling of President Barack Obama’s 2010 health care bill. GOP leaders in Congress and around the country have suggested a tax cut bill could boost enthusiasm for Republicans when they campaign in 2018 to retain their control of Capitol Hill.

Sasse noted the Republican Party is struggling with sharp divisions these days.