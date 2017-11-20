2 staffers injured in separate Tecumseh prison incidents

TECUMSEH, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say two staffers have been injured in separate incidents involving inmates at the state prison in the southeast Nebraska city of Tecumseh.

A Nebraska Correctional Services Department news release said Monday that one staffer was removing an item from a port in a cell door when an inmate used a homemade weapon to cut one of the staffer’s hands. The wound required stitches.

The department says another staffer received a minor nose cut when responding to an incident Friday in which five inmates started small fires in their cells.

The names of the staffers and prisoners have not been released.