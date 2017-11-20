2 staffers injured in separate Tecumseh prison incidents

TECUMSEH, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say two staffers have been injured in separate incidents involving inmates at the state prison in the southeast Nebraska city of Tecumseh.
A Nebraska Correctional Services Department news release said Monday that one staffer was removing an item from a port in a cell door when an inmate used a homemade weapon to cut one of the staffer’s hands. The wound required stitches.
The department says another staffer received a minor nose cut when responding to an incident Friday in which five inmates started small fires in their cells.
The names of the staffers and prisoners have not been released.
Comments
cowboyjoe says
Why does the prison put up with this? When something like this happens make sure the punishment is so sever that the other prisoners will think twice about beating up a guard.