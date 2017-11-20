North Platte Post

The Hot Sheets (11.20.17): Sorry to Wake You

Goar Sandro Chuar: Safekeep-Keith County

Jordan Tyrell Cooper: Fugitive from Justice-Sterling, Colorado

Isaiah Jedidiah Hausman: Safekeep-Keith County

Ronald S. Hooverson: Driving Under the Influence of Liquor

Gregory Scott Murdie: Forgery (Felony), Contempt of Court, Fugitive from Justice

Dakota William Prante: Safekeep-Keith County

Santos Carlos Sandoval: Safekeep-Keith County

Christopher JB Wilson: Safekeep-Keith County

This information is not a criminal history. Criminal charges are often dropped or reduced. All individuals included in this post are presumed innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The North Platte Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint to admin@northplattepost.com.

