4 arrested in Lincoln County theft case after suspect leaves wallet behind

Four people are facing theft charges in connection with a theft at a new home construction site near Lake Maloney.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to a new home construction site near Lake Maloney on November 20.

The deputy met with the homeowner who reported that someone had entered the home and removed several thousand dollars worth of tools.

As the deputy investigated, he discovered a wallet that did not belong to anyone who was on the scene.

Investigators contacted the owner of the wallet, identified as 29-year-old Andrew Boggs of North Platte, and took him into custody.

Deputies then made contact with 24-year-old Marcus Bailey, also of North Platte. Bailey was taken into custody and a search warrant was executed on his home in the 1000 block of West Third Street. Inside the home, deputies reportedly located numerous items that had been stolen from the construction site near Lake Maloney. Additionally, they discovered thousands of dollars worth of various construction tools, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.

Then, on November 21, deputies made two more arrests in connection with the case. 30-year-old Eric Devaney, who was already incarcerated, was charged with burglary and possession of stolen property and 29-year-old Bill Cheever, Jr., who was charged with possession of stolen property and distribution of a controlled substance. Investigators located more tools from the Lake Maloney case in Cheever’s home on North Buffalo, in North Platte.

Boggs was jailed on charges of burglary and possession of stolen property and Bailey was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

The investigation is ongoing.