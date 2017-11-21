Man pleads no contest to charges in Lake Maloney boating accident

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — A man accused of causing a boating accident that severely injured his granddaughter at western Nebraska’s Lake Maloney has pleaded no contest to drunken boating and negligent child abuse.

The North Platte Telegraph reports that 53-year-old Doug Haney, of North Platte, changed his plea Monday as part of a deal with prosecutors.

He was sentenced to two years of probation, and he will spend two days in jail on his victims’ birthdays.

Prosecutors say Haney was pulling his 9-year-old granddaughter and another girl on a tube when the boat turned sharply and the girls were thrown on the rocky shoreline. The other girl suffered minor injuries.

Since the June 12 incident, Haney has completed alcohol rehabilitation, but he lost his job and remains unemployed.