North Platte Post

Local News, Opinion, Video

The Hot Sheets (11.30.17): Gone Til November

by 1 Comment

Maria Alyssa Corona: Theft by Unlawful Taking, Aiding and Abetting Theft by Unlawful Taking

Rabecca Jo Johns: Probation Violation

Javin Jay Newbrey: Fugitive from Justice-Dawson County

Juan Diego Nila: Failure to Appear, Theft by Deception

Aaron Todd Tiensvold: Fugitive from Justice-Wyoming

Raymond William Webster: 3rd-Degree Domestic Assault

Click Here To See Past Hot Sheets

This information is not a criminal history. Criminal charges are often dropped or reduced. All individuals included in this post are presumed innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The North Platte Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint to admin@northplattepost.com.

Trending Now

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *