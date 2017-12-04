Vandals leave statements outside US senator’s Lincoln office

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A vandal or vandals left messages in large chalk letters on a sidewalk outside U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer’s office in Lincoln’s Haymarket District.
Sgt. Randy Clark says a Fischer staffer reported the vandalism a little before 8 a.m. Monday.
The messages included: “Never trust a land thief with your well-being,” and, “‘Tax Reform?’ Class War.”
Clark says Fischer’s name on the building directory was scratched out and replaced with a “nasty name” that Clark would not provide. Also, red spray paint was used to cover the U.S. Senate seal on the building’s exterior.
No arrests have been reported.
Comments
Chuck Matson says
Typical leftist antics.